Cost Of Living Wage Increase Approved For Placer County Workers

Placer County workers are on track to begin receiving cost-of-living wage increases this month thanks to a new agreement approved last week.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a new, 5-year labor agreement with the Placer Public Employees Organization on July 25.

The agreement authorizes 4 percent wage increases beginning this month, followed by a 3 percent increase in July 2018, 2 percent in July 2019, and 2 percent in 2020.

Under the agreement, county employees working in the Lake Tahoe area will see their branch assignment pay, or Tahoe subsidy pay, increase to $825 from $775 monthly in July 2018. In July 2019, it’ll increase again to $875.

New county employees in Lake Tahoe will be required to show proof of residency to receive the subsidy.

According to a statement from the county, the funds are intended to encourage county employees working in North Lake Tahoe to also live there.

Public safety dispatchers and deputy probation officers will receive a one-time, 6 percent wage increase under the agreement. County-paid life insurance will be increased to $50,000 from $10,000, and beginning in 2018 tuition reimbursement will be upped to $1,200 per year.

The wage and benefit adjustments are expected to cost the county an additional $7.9 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and $13.5 to $20 million annually over the remaining years of the agreement, according to a board memo from the meeting. The 85 confidential and unclassified non-management positions in the county executive office, the human resources department, the county counsel’s office, and the auditor-controllers office will also receive wage increases.

The county is switching to a 10-step salary schedule for new employees beginning March 1, 2019, which is expected to save some money although estimates were not included.

