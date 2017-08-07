El Dorado Hills Teens Suspected Of Starting Latrobe Fire

- Home
Cal Fire law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, arrested two El Dorado Hills men on suspicion of recklessly causing the Latrobe Fire on July 26.
Jacob Place, 18 and Maxwell Goldsworthy, 18 were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The Latrobe Fire burned 1,268 acres of oak woodland near the community of Rancho Murieta. It took firefighters several days to extinguish the fire.
“It was determined that the fire was caused by the burning of illegal materials,” said Brice Bennett with Cal Fire.
Cal Fire law enforcement officers work diligently to investigate all fires and prosecute those suspected of starting fires. As fire danger remains high across California, wildfires pose a major threat to life, property and the state’s natural resources. Cal Fire urges the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious activity when a fire does start. If you witness suspicious activity, the following steps should be followed:
Do not approach the individual or individuals engaging in the suspicious behavior. If safe to do so, note the description of the individual(s) including:
Location
Gender
Height
Weight
Clothing description
Hair color
Any distinguishing characteristics such as tattoos
If a vehicle is involved in the suspicious activity, the following information can be helpful to investigators:
Make and model of vehicle
Color of vehicle
Location and direction of travel
License plate number – even a partial number can be useful
Bumper stickers or other markings
Number of occupants, including their description(s)
Note the time the suspicious individual and/or vehicle were observed. This can be one of the most important pieces of information for investigators.