Potters Will Host Chico Heat In Tonights Opening Game For Summer 2017 Playoffs

The Lincoln Potters will host the Chico Heat tonight in the first-ever Great West League playoff game at McBean Stadium.

The Heat beat the Marysville Gold Sox on Friday night to secure second place in the Great West League and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Potters will host the Heat in Game 1of a best-of-three series on tonight at 7:05PM. Of course, you can listen to this and every Potter’s home game on AM 950 KAHI. The two teams will head to Chico for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The victor will face the winner of the Medford Rogues and Portland Pickles in a three-game series for the Great West League Championship to be held August 11-13.

ABOUT THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league-like atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

