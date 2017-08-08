New Security Cameras And Uptick In Ridership For Three Local Rail Stations

Three Capital Corridor rail stations in Placer County, including Roseville’s, will be receiving a new security camera system.

The commuter rail service said last week that installation of cameras and surveillance equipment should be completed at Roseville, Rocklin, Auburn and Suisun stations by the year’s end.

The security enhancements come as the Capitol Corridor, which has its eastern rail terminus at the Robert Conheim Multimodel Station in Auburn, reports that in a one year span, a 3 percent increase and total of 139,047 passengers riding its trains in June.

Revenue was also on an upward curve, with an increase of 5.8 percent over June 2016.

June ended with a 92-percent on-time performance rate, which keeps the Capitol Corridor in the No. 2 spot for service reliability in the Amtrak system.

Weekend ridership showed the loftiest gain – up 11 percent compared to the prior June due the rail service says in large part to continuing promotions targeting the weekend travel market. The promotions include a ‘Buy One-Get One’ ticket promotion on Saturdays.