El Dorado County Hires Rafael Martinez As Director Of Transportation

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors appointed Rafael Martinez as Director of Transportation, effective August 19th, 2017. He was most recently the Division Manager for Transportation for the City of West Sacramento. “Rafael has an impressive resume relative to all facets of transportation, including capital improvement, engineering, construction, field operations, traffic technology, and planning,” said Chief Administrator, Don Ashton. “He’s been responsible for managing hundreds of millions of dollars in transportation projects over his career and is a great addition to the County.”

Recently the County reorganized what is now Community Development Services to include directors of three primary departments, of which is Transportation is one.

In addition to his work in West Sacramento, Martinez also served as the City of Corona’s assistant traffic engineer and was promoted to transportation manager where he was responsible for planning the five-year Transportation budget, among other duties. Martinez then held the position of Deputy Public Works Director for the city of Menifee to establish their newly-incorporated Public Works department where he led the operations, inspections, transportation and capital improvement divisions. He was rehired by the city of Corona as engineering manager overseeing the transportation and capital improvement projects divisions.

“I’m excited to utilize my experience to make a positive impact on the residents and visitors who travel and rely upon an efficient well-maintained road system in El Dorado County,” said Martinez. “My years of work in the industry have prepared me for both the internal workings of the department and its staff, as well as the external relationships with the public and elected officials. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Martinez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and is a resident of Shingle Springs.

