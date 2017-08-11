Bonsai Design Hired To Begin Construction On Rocklin Adventures At Quarry Park Project

The City of Rocklin has entered into an agreement with Bonsai Design, LLC to design and construct the adventure elements of the Rocklin Adventures at Quarry Park project.

The agreement is not anticipated to exceed approximately $2.6 million and Bonsai Design expects to complete construction on the adventure elements of the park by February 28, 2018.

The adventure elements of the park include proposed zip lines, a rope course, climbing activities along quarry rock faces, and all other aspects detailed in the agreement, which is available online.

Structures that will house the ticketing office, food offerings, tap house and more originally planned as part of the Rocklin Adventures project will be designed and built under separate agreements to reduce costs.

The Rocklin City Council approved an agreement in January that contracted Legacy Family Adventures to design 30 percent of the adventure park, enabling the City to more thoroughly evaluate park elements and to request proposals from design/build contractors

