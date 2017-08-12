Former Students Arrested for Burglary at Del Oro High School

Placer County Sheriff’s property crime detectives identified and arrested five former Del Oro High School students who burglarized the school gym last week. All five 18-year-old boys were arrested and charged with felony burglary and felony conspiracy.

According to the PCSO, on Friday, August 4th, at around 2 a.m., the group arrived at the Loomis campus and entered the Bonner Gym. Once inside, they gained access to the boy’s locker room where they scoured through student lockers and stole sports equipment, as well as personal items. A historic trophy belonging to the school was also removed from a case and stolen.

Detectives worked with the School Resource Officer, who is a PCSO deputy, and school staff to identify some of the suspects caught on video surveillance cameras. The stolen property was recovered by detectives and is being returned to the school and its students.

The five former students were booked at the Placer County Jail in Auburn. PCSO reported on their Facebook Page that all five suspects have posted bail and have been released from jail.