Erosion Damage Repairs to Close Freeway Ramps in Truckee

Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling through the Truckee area that the on ramp from southbound Highway 89 to eastbound Interstate 80, as well as the off ramp from Interstate 80 to Central Truckee, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 for maintenance work.

Caltrans maintenance crews will be repairing areas of the ramp’s shoulders that sustained damage during the past winter’s storms. Preventing further erosion of the ramp’s pavement and shoulders will help mitigate further damage anticipated from future winter storms.

Caltrans reminds motorists to use caution in and near work zones. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans will issue traffic updates on this and other work occurring in District 3 on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict 3.

