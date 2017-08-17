State Parks, Placer County Move Forward With Plans to Build Memorial Overland Emigrant Trail

Plans to build a 16-mile trail re-creating the original wagon route west over Donner Summit are closer to taking shape with the approval yesterday of an agreement for construction and management of the Memorial Overland Emigrant Trail through Donner Memorial State Park.

The earth trail will stretch from Kingvale through Donner State Memorial Park in Truckee, following the original Overland Emigrant Trail but away from its remnants to protect its historical artifacts.

Under the memorandum of understanding between Placer County and California Department of Parks and Recreation, approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors, Placer County will take the lead on planning and design of the trail, funded in part by transient occupancy tax revenues. California Department of Parks and Recreation will oversee permitting and construction of the trail, as funding and resources allow. The park will maintain and manage the trail within its boundaries. California Department of Parks and Recreation approved the agreement July 24.

Placer County has contracted with Stantec Inc. to complete environmental studies for the trail and design its alignment through the park, expected to be completed by summer of 2018. Public workshops are planned and will be announced as they’re scheduled.

