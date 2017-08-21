Auburn PD Weekend Report

Yesterday, at approximately 2:33 A.M., an officer observed movement in the 600 block of Lincoln Way but was unable to determine the source. Upon further investigation 35 year old transient, Dustin Marshall, was found inside a vacant apartment building in the process of burglarizing it.

Marshall was booked into the Placer County Jail for violation of burglary and committing a felony while released on bail or own recognizance. He is being held in lieu of $105,000 bail.

More news from the Auburn Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 3:12 P.M., Auburn Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of the Grass Valley Highway for a report of theft in progress. Auburn Police arrived and during the course of the investigation determined Kyle Phippen had entered a business and taken a set of keys to a vehicle. The victim confronted Phippen as he took possession of the vehicle and Phippen fled the scene on foot.

Phippen was contacted by Auburn Police a short time later on Sutter Street, and was subsequently arrested for burglary as well as vehicle theft. Phippen also had five active warrants for his arrest and was taken to Placer County Jail in North Auburn.

At the time of this news release, Phippen was in custody, at the Placer County Jail, with a bail set at $80,000.

