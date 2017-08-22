Placer Joins The Opposition To The Governor’s Giant Tunnel Plans

Placer County water officials are among the cities and counties who are leading a surge of lawsuits to try to block Gov. Jerry Brown’s plans to build giant tunnels that would carry water from the north of the state far to the west and south.

Sacramento County and other local governments, including Placer County water officials filed suit late last week objecting to Brown’s plans for the $17 billion water project, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported . Environmental and sporting groups are among others that have also sued or announced plans to do so.

Brown’s project would build two four-story-high tunnels to divert water from the Sacramento River for delivery to Los Angeles and other large cities and farms in Central and Southern California, as well as some cities in the San Francisco Bay area.

California water officials say the project would better secure water supplies from the greener north of the state, and lessen the harm that the current water system is doing to native species in the delta of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Rivers and in San Francisco Bay.

The barrage of court cases comes after California declared last month that the proposed tunnels were legal under the state’s environmental quality laws and would not drive any endangered

species to extinction. The declaration was one of the earliest of several crucial hurdles the project faces in coming months.

Sacramento County’s lawsuit says the tunnels would hurt Northern California farmers and low-income communities, as well as local native fish.

