Seven Lincoln Potters Selected To The All-GWL Teams

The 2017 All-Great West League team and league individual awards have been announced by league commissioner Ken Wilson. The voting was conducted by the league managers.

Portland Pickles outfielder Zander Clarke is the GWL Player of the Year. Clarke led the league in home runs (14), while finishing second in hitting (.430) and second in RBIs (56). Clarke was a Honorable Mention on the 2016 All-GWL Team. He’ll attend UC San Diego in the fall.

Portland Pickles southpaw Josh Hendrickson is the GWL Pitcher of the Year, after authoring an 8-1 mark in 11 starts, with a 2.84 ERA.. Hendrickson led the league in wins, and worked 66-2/3 innings, allowing 57 hits and striking out 84. He’ll attend Barton C.C. this fall.

Medford Rogues manager Josh Hogan is the GWL Manager of the Year. Hogan led the Rogues to the 2017 GWL Championship, after winning the regular season in both 2016 and 2017.

The Medford Rogues and Lincoln Potters each had seven selections, the most of any of the six league clubs.

ALL-GWL First Team:

Catcher – Alex Isola – Medford Rogues (Yavapai)

First Baseman – Brock Ephan – Marysville Gold Sox (Lewis & Clark State)

Second Baseman – Jake Boyd – Lincoln Potters (Colorado State – Pueblo)

Third Baseman – Davis Delorefice – Medford Rogues (Utah)

Shortstop – Will Law – Lincoln Potters (William Jessup)

Outfield – Tanner Tokunaga – Chico Heat (Hawaii Pacific)

Outfield – Zander Clarke – Portland Pickles (UC San Diego)

Outfield – Zach Hoffman – Lincoln Potters (Colorado State – Pueblo)

Designated Hitter – Isaiah Garcia – Lincoln Potters (Sierra)

Starting Pitcher – Josh Hendrickson – Portland Pickles (Barton CC)

Starting Pitcher – Dylan Pearce – Medford Rogues (Oregon State)

Starting Pitcher – Kenneth Pettibone – Lincoln Potters (Cypress)

Starting Pitcher – Ryan Sanchez – Chico Heat (Hawaii Pacific)

Relief Pitcher – Taylor Frost – Medford Rogues (Lane CC)

ALL-GWL Second Team:

Catcher – Gavin Jones – Chico Heat (UCLA)

First Baseman – Koty Fallon – Portland Pickles (Western Oregon)

Second Baseman (Tie) – Kalean Crisosto – Yuba City Bears (Delta CC)

Calib Van Blake – Chico Heat (UC Davis)

Third Baseman – Josh Winkler – Yuba City Bears (Folsom Lake)

Shortstop – Clay Valenzuela-Reece – Medford Rogues (Campbellsville)

Outfield – Zach Hall – Lincoln Potters (Colorado)

Outfield – Austen Swift – Lincoln Potters (William Jessup)

Outfield – Johnny De La Cruz – Medford Rogues (Louisiana – Monroe)

Designated Hitter – Matt Hardy – Portland Pickles (UC Riverside)

Starting Pitcher – Jaiden France – Medford Rogues (San Jose State)

Starting Pitcher – Matt Hardy – Portland Pickles (UC Riverside)

Starting Pitcher – Max Jones – Portland Pickles (Hamilton)

Starting Pitcher – Sam Leach – Marysville Gold Sox (Northern Colorado)

Relief Pitcher – Noah Sills – Marysville Gold Sox (Lamar)

HONORABLE MENTION:

Chico Heat – Marcus Wilhite (Cal State – San Marcos), Garrett Kelly (UC Davis), Cole Lemmel (Cal), Austin Lee (Spokane Falls), Mickey Wright (Chico State), Grant Dragmiere (Folsom Lake), Lincoln Potters – Brandon Debenedictis (Utah), Josh Cooper (Nebraska – Kearney), Jonathan Lavallee (Pierce), Marysville Gold Sox – Thomas Fuller (Yale), Devin Pettengill (UC Irvine), Jason Dicochea (Santa Clara), Cole Van Den Helder (Oregon), Casey O’Sullivan (San Diego State), Cruz Daddario (Menlo), Medford Rogues – Dante Gutierrez (San Diego), Jayden Hanna (Lane CC), Jake Hellweg (Bethune Cookman), Peyton Fuller (Oregon), Scotty Wright (Colorado Christian), Portland Pickles – Tate Budnick (Portland), Bobby Kinne (Vassar), Dustin Reddish (Cuyahoga CC), Yuba City Bears – Logan Wurm (Sierra), Dominic Diana (Nova Southeastern), Creed Smith (Sacramento City), TJ Dove (Yuba).

