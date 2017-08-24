Delays On Highway 49 Until November For Repaving Project

Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling near Downieville on Highway 49 that traffic delays for roadway rehabilitation operations are expected to begin Monday, August 28 and continue through mid-November for a $4.5 million pavement preservation project on 12 miles of deteriorating highway south of Downieville.

Motorists should expect approximately 10 to 20-minute delays Monday through Friday for one-way traffic controls utilizing a pilot car during daytime operations between Brandy City Road in Indian Valley and the Downie River Bridge in Downieville. Guardrail replacement and/or repair work will occur during the nighttime hours when intermittent one-way traffic controls will be in place. The project may also require work on occasional weekend days.

The project will grind off a layer of existing pavement and install a pavement overlay. Grinding work is expected to take two weeks with the overlay scheduled to begin mid-September.

