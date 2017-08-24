Placer Hires Rebekah Evans As New County Visitors Bureau CEO

In a news release, the Placer County Visitors Bureau said Monday, Aug. 21, that Rebekah Evans has accepted an offer to become the organization’s next CEO.

Evans is expected to begin her new job on Sept. 5. Evans previously served as executive director of the Ventura County Coast Tourism Business Improvement District. She also served as president and CEO of the Malibu and Moorpark Chambers of Commerce.

The Placer County Visitors Bureau and California Welcome Center is based in Auburn. For more information about the visitors bureau check out visitplacer.com or call 530-887-2111.

