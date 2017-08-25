Auburn PD To Wear Special Badges This Month For 9/11 Project

In support and recognition of the 911 Project, the Auburn Police Department is participating in this program for the first time this year. The 911 Project is also known as “American First Responders United.” The project was formed in reference to and in remembrance of the tragic incidents on September 11, 2001. As indicated on the 911 Project website, the idea is very simple.

For one month out of each year, police and fire agencies across the United States unite with a common message. The message is accomplished by wearing a common 911 badge. The project serves as a reminder to the public that we have not forgotten and we are still united in the business of saving lives. In essence, police, fire and federally recognized EMS first responders across America will wear the same badge because they share the same mission.

Officers who wish to participate are required to purchase the commemorative badge. The badge is not purchased with city funds. The badges will only be worn in the month of September each year. The project started in January of 2012 and each year more agencies become a part of this tradition. The Auburn Police Department is proud to let their community know they are a small piece of this program.

