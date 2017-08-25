Placer Hillmen Kickoff 2017 Football Season Tonight On KAHI

KAHI Radio is kicking off its coverage of the Placer Hillmen football season tonight as the Hillmen play host to Pleasant Grove High School. Kick off will be at 7p.m. immediately following the Hillmen J.V. football game.

Of course, the foothill’s favorite football announcing team, Dave Rosenthal and Casey Freelove, will be calling all the touchdowns, first downs and interceptions tonight and all season long right here on “the voice of the foothills” AM 950 KAHI.

Visit KAHI.com’s local sports drop down menu for a full 2017 Hillmen football schedule as well as our special coverage during the Hillmen bye week of the areas big game between the mighty Folsom Bulldogs and the upset minded Granite Bay Grizzlies on September 29th.

So catch all the Placer Hillman football action this season with your station, AM 950 KAHI, “the voice of the foothills.”

