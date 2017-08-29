Bay Area Man Dies Riding ATV After Misjudging A Turn On Rural Placer Roadway

A Bay Area man died Saturday when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway in rural Placer County.

The crash was reported about 11:35 a.m. A 30-year-old man from San Pablo was driving a 2006 Suzuki quad southbound on Forest Road 24 north of Sugar Pine Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounce dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The CHP said it appeared the man was wearing his helmet. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

