Online Shopping App., Offer Up, Donates A New Auburn Safe Meet Up Spot

The Auburn Police Department has another downtown camera to view as they strive for continued and improved community safety. The newest camera is located in the Auburn City Hall parking lot and has a very specific purpose.

For those of you that have dove into the world of online shopping, with the use of Android and iOs Apps such as offer up, know that meeting another party requires a certain level of risk as you really know nothing or very little about anyone met online. The new sign, which was donated by offer up, is meant to create a safe meet up spot for those Auburn residents who chose do their shopping online.

As seen in the pictures attached to this story a green sign indicates the parking spot as the official “safe meet up spot” and is actually located within a stone’s throw of the Auburn Police Department.

There is no real hard data yet on criminal activity connected with meet up transactions from online shopping but as someone who takes part in the process it is certainly something that at times can create nerves when certain red flags begin to arise with certain online buyers or sellers alike.

However, those will now be a thing of the past as the new “safe meet up spot” creates just what its title suggests. That is a new sense of security and confidence in participating in the increasingly popular online shopping.