Placerville Police Arrest Brian Anton For Planting A Explosive Device.

Last Sunday, around 5 p.m., Placerville Police officers were called to the area of Ray Lawyer Drive and Forni Road after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office had relayed information that there was a report of an explosive device in a vehicle. Officers responded to the scene and contacted the owner of the vehicle. The owner told officers that the device was discovered behind the driver’s seat in a black garbage bag.

After an initial inspection of the device, El Dorado County’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team was requested to respond. The EOD team safely collected the device and rendered it safe. The device was a crudely made incendiary device, containing a flammable liquid and shotgun shells.

Placerville Police investigated the incident and learned through video evidence that Brian Anton (47 y/o) allegedly planted the device in the victim’s car on August 24th, 2017. It wasn’t discovered until the victim was cleaning out her car a couple days later. After the arrest of Anton, the Placerville Police Department, with the assistance of agents from the ATF (Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) completed a search of the suspect’s residence and did not locate any other explosive devices.

Anton was booked into the El Dorado County jail for Possession/Planting of an explosive device and Violation of probation. Anton is being held without bail at this time.

