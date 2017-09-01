Auburn Library Open As Cooling Center Over Labor Day Weekend

With high temperatures projected throughout the Labor Day weekend, Placer County’s Auburn Library at 350 Nevada St. will operate with extended hours as a cooling center.

The library will remain open as needed, and if temperatures are consistent with forecasts, at the following times:

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Saturday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4: 2 – 8 p.m.

The library is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, but will staff up to support the community’s needs during this heat wave.

Other county buildings will be closed Sept. 4 for the Labor Day holiday.

The city of Roseville will also operate a cooling center at its downtown library. Visit their website for more information .

The county’s Public Health Division and Office of Emergency Services are monitoring the weather closely. Residents are encouraged to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and seek out air-conditioned spaces.

Excessive heat poses dangers, especially to young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases or disabilities and people who are socially isolated. You can take proactive measures to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay hydrated by regularly drinking water or other nonalcoholic beverages;

Use home air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries;

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms and draw in cooler air;

Take cool baths or showers or use cool compresses to prevent overheating;

Minimize direct exposure to the sun;

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit and salads;

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, as well as wide-brimmed hats to protect the face and neck;

Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection;

Apply sunscreen liberally before going outdoors;

Check on older, sick or frail people who may need help responding to the heat;

Know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure. Heat-related illnesses include cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke. Warning signs can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, paleness and dizziness;

Avoid leaving children or pets alone in cars for any amount of time; and

Do not exercise outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

You should seek medical attention if you experience rapid, strong pulses; feel delirious; or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.

Find more resources for preventing and treating heat-related illness on the California Department of Public Health website. Placer’s public health department can be reached at 530- 889-7141 for any additional information.

