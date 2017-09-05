Rattlesnakes – Facts vs Myths

Sierra Club Placer Group presents “Rattlesnakes—Facts vs Myths,” on Wednesday, September 20, at 7 pm.

Mike Cardwell has studied rattlesnakes for over 40 years and will share his expertise in a presentation sponsored by the Sierra Club Placer Group. Using telemetry technology, his research has provided behavior facts and dispelled myths to live responsibly with this native wildlife species.

Mark your calendar for 7pm on September 20th. The presentation takes place at the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada Street. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (916) 652-7005.

For more information on Mike Cardwell visit http://www.eyncrattlesnakes.com/?page_id=8.