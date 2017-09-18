Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Auburn Bartender Found

Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in downtown Auburn Thursday, officers said.

Jason Lee Lott, 50, of Citrus Heights, was arrested on charges related to attempted kidnapping, police said.

Following her bartender shift, the female victim was walking down Lincoln Way at about 2:40 a.m. to her car when Lott attempted to kidnap her, threatening her with a stun gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. She screamed and got in her car.

Lott continued to chase her and tried to get inside her vehicle before the bartender could drive over a curb to get away.

While the woman says she is doing OK, she is not back to work yet. When she does return she will have employees and security guards walk her to her car.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies found Lott about 7 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Athens Avenue in Lincoln while responding to an unrelated event. Deputies then arrested Lott on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and took him to Placer County Jail.

Lott is being held at Placer County Jail in Auburn on $260,000 bail.

