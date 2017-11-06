Auburn Arts Commission Accepting Mural Submissions For Downtown Wall

The Auburn Arts Commission (AAC) is dedicated to fostering and supporting visual and performing arts in Auburn. At the corner of High and Lewis Streets in the center of Downtown Auburn there is a small park with a large wall where we wish to install a unique, large scale, signature piece of original art work.

Any artist or team of artists interested in creating a mural with 3D elements, to be completed in Spring of 2018, may submit a proposal in accordance with the Application Requirements.

There is no submission fee and artists/artist teams may submit more than one application.

The project budget is not to exceed $15,000 for an artist or team of collaborative artists. The budget shall include the artist(s) fee, supplies, travel-related expenses, and all other associated costs.

The submission deadline is January 12, 2018

All proposal components must be in digital format. The online form to submit proposals can be found at http://auburnartscommission.com/projects/artparkrfp.html

Questions may be submitted to: AuburnCaArt@gmail.com