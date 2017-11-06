Auburn Journal Cuts Three Print Publication Days per Week Beginning December 3rd

The Auburn Journal announced in a press release over the weekend that the newspaper will be reducing its circulation from its current number of days a week of five to just two days. The paper will be making this transition beginning on Sunday December 3rd when the print edition of the Auburn Journal will begin releasing its publication every Thursday and Sunday.

The Auburn Journal will continue to update its website, Auburnjournal.com seven days a week and will also continue to release their weekly e-mail newsletter.

The Journal is claiming that a greater focus on local stories is the major reason for this change. “Over the last year, many of you have expressed your concerns that your local paper often contains more national news than local news,” the Journal said in its news release. “You have spoken, we have listened and you will be pleased when you see what is coming to your Auburn Journal in the near future.”

Gold Country Media, who owns the Auburn Journal as well as a slew of newspapers, made this decision for print reduction and concluded the news release by telling its customers that their subscription rates will be adjusted to accurately reflect its reduction in newspaper distribution. No final numbers on rates have been announced; however, the release claimed that this topic is currently being addressed.