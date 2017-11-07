Placer County Offers Rare Redevelopment Opportunity In the Heart of Tahoe City

Placer County is offering a rare opportunity to reinvent the Tahoe City firehouse properties, just steps away from Commons Beach in North Lake Tahoe.

The county has released a request for information document inviting experienced mixed-use development firms and other interested parties to submit letters of interest for a long-term lease and the reuse development concept for the Tahoe City firehouse properties. Respondents are expected to detail their experience and vision for a reuse development project consistent with community goals and area plans.

Located in the heart of Tahoe City, the property presents a unique project setting with access to outstanding recreation and proximity to the Tahoe City town center, transit hubs, bike trails, ski resorts, marinas and residential communities.

The county-owned Tahoe City firehouse properties include three buildings: the former North Tahoe Fire Station 51, Tahoe Community Center building and the former visitor center building.

The county and community have a strong interest in realizing the future uses of the site based on extensive community outreach efforts conducted earlier this year.

Through a series of community workshops held in the spring and summer of 2017, county staff and stakeholders developed a list of guiding principles to be used as the basis for the development of any project. Some of these principles include: creating a new space for bringing people together; providing economic return to the community and county; improving water quality and scenic conditions; being financially sustainable and providing flexible space allowing a variety of uses depending on time of year or day. The county and community have a strong interest in realizing the future uses of the site based on the above mentioned community outreach efforts.

“We are excited to see how this redevelopment opportunity will complement Tahoe City’s vibrant downtown experience for residents and visitors alike,” said JT Chevallier, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

The RFI provides a description of the property, submittal information and requirements, and an explanation of evaluation criteria and next steps. Additionally, the RFI packet includes a summary of community input and initial design concepts developed by a team of local, volunteer architects during a one-day charrette. It is the county’s and submittal review committee’s desire to select proposal concepts that are consistent with community feedback as well as local area plans.

Prospective developers will have two opportunities to visit the Tahoe City firehouse properties guided by county staff, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. Both open house tours will take place at the property located at 300 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City. Attendance is voluntary; interested parties are not required to attend.

The deadline for the RFI is 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. To review background materials and review the RFI, visit: http://www.placer.ca.gov/departments/facility/propertymanagement/tcfp-rfi.

For further information regarding the project RFI, please contact senior project manager, Suzy Vose, at 530-886-4950 or by email at svose@placer.ca.gov

