Caltrans Begins Project to Identify Hazardous Trees on Highway 174

Caltrans is alerting property owners with property adjacent to Highway 174 between Colfax and Grass Valley of a Caltrans project to identify and mark dead and dying hazardous trees that could impact the safety of the traveling public and increase wildfire risk.

Caltrans contractor Davey Resource Group’s certified arborists will be contacting property owners during November for permission to perform tree assessments on their property. The work should not impact traffic on the highway.

Door hangars will be left at homes if the property owner is not available. If a door hangar is received, the public is encouraged to contact the Davey Resource Group at the number/email on the notice and schedule an assessment. Dead or dying trees will be marked with “R1, R2, R3 or R4” in orange paint to facilitate identification. (The numbers refer to the size of the tree.) Hazardous tree removal is scheduled for 2018.

Millions of California trees are dead or dying, the result of four years of drought and bark beetle infestations across large regions of the state. Locally, Caltrans recently completed hazardous tree removal operations on Highway 20 between Nevada City and Yuba Pass. Most of the trees removed were converted to energy at a biomass facility in Placer County.

Information about California’s Tree Mortality Task Force, the “permission to enter” process, tree hazard zone maps and answers to frequently asked questions is available at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/treemortality/index.html.

