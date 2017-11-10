Pair Of Charitable Community Events Upcoming

- Home
Cal Fire will be conducting its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser on Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in Grass Valley and Magnolia and Combie Roads in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The funds collected will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association, helping to free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases.
From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday the Placer County Fire Department presents its 36th Annual Community Breakfast, held at Placer County Volunteer Fire Station 75. Community members can enjoy a breakfast and visit with friends and family while supporting Station 75, and children have the opportunity to visit with firefighters and tour a fire engine. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $6 for adults, $4 for children.
For more information on either of the above mentioned events, contact Lorisa Nelson, at 916-921-9518.