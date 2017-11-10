Pair Of Charitable Community Events Upcoming

Cal Fire will be conducting its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser on Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in Grass Valley and Magnolia and Combie Roads in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The funds collected will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association, helping to free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday the Placer County Fire Department presents its 36th Annual Community Breakfast, held at Placer County Volunteer Fire Station 75. Community members can enjoy a breakfast and visit with friends and family while supporting Station 75, and children have the opportunity to visit with firefighters and tour a fire engine. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $6 for adults, $4 for children.

For more information on either of the above mentioned events, contact Lorisa Nelson, at 916-921-9518.

