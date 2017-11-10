Placer County Officials Advise To Follow New Parking Restrictions

Winter parking restrictions around the greater North Lake Tahoe area are in effect until May 1, 2018. Parking along roadway shoulders during this time is prohibited.

Compliance will help avoid damage to parked vehicles as well as snow removal equipment and, most importantly, will prevent delays to snow removal operations. County officials stress the importance of adhering to these restrictions even during mild weather as snow maintenance operations may still be taking place.

When parking in downtown areas, visitors are encouraged to use designated public parking lots. County officials also advise renters with vacation homes to alert their tenants of seasonal parking restrictions.

Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and fined or towed, if necessary.

More information on winter parking and snow removal zones and can be found at the counties website: Placer.org.

