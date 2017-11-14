CHP to Conduct a Collision Reduction and Winter Driving Preparedness Program

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Truckee and Gold Run Area offices will conduct a 12 month traffic safety program to reduce the number of fatal and injury traffic collisions in winter conditions. The CHP will conduct speed enforcement operations and traffic safety presentations while utilizing social media to provide winter driving safety tips and other traffic related educational messages.

The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of traffic collisions associated with inclement weather and adverse conditions. The CHP will publicize their enforcement efforts in addition to providing valuable information on staying safe while driving the mountainous terrain in inclement weather.

The CHP will also provide educational presentations on basic winter driving, vehicle preparation and tips for survival during adverse weather conditions. Preparation before entering mountainous terrain during storm cycles has been determined to be an extremely effective method of collision avoidance and winter survival.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

