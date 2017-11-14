PCSO Needs Your Help Identifying Auburn Armed Robber

- Home
Placer County sheriff’s investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect that allegedly robbed an Auburn electronics store at gunpoint.
The alleged armed robbery happened at Cricket Wireless on Willow Creek Drive on Nov. 7, sheriff’s officials said.
Video of the alleged robbery was released by investigators Monday. In it, the suspect, wearing a grey hooded sweater, enters the store and walks up to the clerk.
It was at that point investigators said the suspect displayed a black handgun to the clerk, demanding money.
In the video, the clerk and the suspect are seen emerging from a back room, the clerk’s hands up in the air while the suspect is seen walking, head down, toward the exit.
The suspect is seen from additional surveillance video running out of the store toward a waiting car, which according to witnesses, looked like a dark sedan, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7893.
Placer County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery case. On November 7, 2017, the suspect entered the Cricket Wireless store on Willow Creek Drive in Auburn and robbed an employee at gunpoint. The suspect pictured below displayed a black handgun to an employee and demanded money. He then ran out to a waiting car, which according to witnesses and video surveillance looked like a dark sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons Unit at 530-889-7893. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to arrest should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.
Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 13, 2017