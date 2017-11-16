Del Oro Football Coach Removes Himself From Friday’s Second Round Playoff Game

A local high school football coach is benching himself for his teams’ second round playoff game on Friday.

Del Oro High School’s Head Football Coach, Jeff Walter’s, says he hopes his action will show his players, character matters more than winning.

The self-induced suspension comes after a last second victory in Del Oro’s opening playoff game against the Lincoln Zebras. Walter’s Golden Eagles connected on a 53-yard field goal as the clock ran out, setting up for events that would later have significant negative consequences.

The event previously mentioned was Del Oro’s team, coaches, parents, and fans rushing the field.

“There was some chaos on the field for sure,” Walters said.

Walters now calls the celebration excessive.

“It was a little bit out of control, and obviously as head coach, I take full responsibility for that,” Walters said.

Both school and district officials claimed that the post game celebration crossed the line of displaying good sportsmanship prompting the coach to remove himself from all team activities on November 17th CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division IV game against Lincoln.

“You know there’s a great quote that sports were made for kids and grown-ups only screw it up,” Walters said. “You know that’s a little bit of what happened Thursday night. That’s why we made the decision to go ahead and put the focus back where it should be, on my amazing players who deserve the attention.”

