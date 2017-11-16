Placer County Recieves Positive Review on Homelessness From Texas Based Firm, Negative Review From Crowd Members

The Placer County Board of Supervisors and about 150 community members spent nearly three hours Wednesday evening discussing homelessness, including shelter operations in North Auburn and the proposed Placer Rescue Mission near Rocklin.

“We’ve been in this business a long time, but frankly, the issue has emerged and become a much more high-profile issue,” Supervisor Robert Weygandt said.

The board took no action ultimately, though staff indicated that the county will begin soliciting proposals for a potential new operator in January for the North Auburn shelter that has been operated by Volunteers of America. Staff added that VOA is welcome to apply again to operate the shelter, on a one-year contract with a potential for extension.

The county also expects the completion in January of a feasibility study, currently in draft form, for Placer Rescue Mission, a homeless transitional housing program, shelter and service center to be located at 4242 Cincinnati Ave. in an unincorporated part of the county near Rocklin.

In the early part of the meeting, the county and San Antonio-based homelessness consultant Robert Marbut touted local efforts to reduce homelessness, which include a $20-million investment through the federal Whole Person Care program.

Marbut pointed to the most recent numbers from an annual count done of all local homeless, which showed just 663 homeless in Placer County. He added that while this represented a 12-percent growth from the previous count, other jurisdictions saw a 20-percent jump.

“When you’re looking at those numbers, something is going right,” Marbut said.

He added, “Anybody else in California would trade you those numbers or trade you that growth number.”

Some people in the room didn’t necessarily buy the positive talk, such as Marbut’s assertion that he’d taken a local tour and not found as many homeless camps as previous times he’d been in the area.

“First of all, I have to say, I’m not sure why you feel the need to fly somebody from (Texas) to do a three-day tour of Auburn to determine what we residents could already tell you or have told you over and over again,” one North Auburn woman said during public comment, causing other crowd members to applaud.

Some in the room also questioned the need for Placer Rescue Mission, such as Denise Dirks, a Rocklin attorney.

“Whether they have call it a shelter or a mission, it has the same effect,” Dirks said.

She added, “It’s too big for our county. We don’t need it.”

Fliers protesting the possible center, which hasn’t had permits pulled for it yet, were available at a table in the room.

Some in the crowd expressed fear of creating a building that would draw homeless people from out of the region. Supervisor Kirk Uhler shared these concerns, saying after public comment had concluded, “I don’t want to do anything to create a magnet situation.”

But he added, “If we move forward with some kind of facility in South Placer, it’s not going to be a 400-bed facility overnight.”

Not everyone was vehemently against the homeless, though, with multiple speakers objecting to use of the word “transient” to describe them.

“These are people, these are homeless human beings, not transients,” said Heather Ireland, a nine-year resident of Meadow Vista.

The crowd later applauded when a homeless man named Seth Collier said he was using his time at the North Auburn shelter to turn his life around.

“If it was not for VOA or Right Hand Auburn, I don’t know where I’d be today,” Collier said.

