Help Foster Youth Displaced by Recent Wildfires

As Californians affected by this year’s devastating wildfires cope with their loss, and their lives, forever changed, Child Advocates of Placer County encourage you to help foster youth affected by the fires.

The wildfires have brought to the forefront the critical shortage of foster homes in our state. Even before the fires, some counties have been forced to place youth in homes 100 or more miles away. With thousands of homes destroyed in this year’s fires, the housing situation for foster youth is even direr.

There is tremendous need in California for long-term foster homes. At the same time, foster youth need the support of trusted, caring adults to help them navigate transitions, and possible changes in all aspects of their life: school, doctors, therapists, a new home, neighborhood, and new foster parents.

If you, family, or friends have ever considered becoming a foster parent or a CASA volunteer, a caring and consistent volunteer advocate for a foster youth, there is no better time to offer your support.

To learn more about how to become CASA volunteer, please contact Child Advocates of Placer County at 530.887.1006 or casaplacer.org. For questions about how to become a foster parent, please contact Family and Children’s Services: 916-872-6549 or Toll Free 866-293-1940.

