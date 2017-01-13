Storm Of The Decade Leaves It’s Mark On Placer County There is light at the end of the snow tunnel in eastern Placer County including Donner Summit and the Tahoe area, with snow expected to taper off Thursday night. The forecast shows several dry days ahead for residents and visitors over the holiday weekend. However,…

Supervisors Approve Agreement With Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento The Placer County Board of Supervisors today voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento for additional shelter beds for children and foster youth should the need arise. The Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento…

Placer County Sheriff, Ed Bonner, Announces Retirement Yesterday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the planned retirement of Sheriff Ed Bonner. “Sheriff Bonner is announcing his retirement effective February 24, 2017. Sheriff Bonner has served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for 43 years, 22 of which were spent as sheriff. His…

Spay and Neuter Your Pet For Free It’s an all-too-common problem: Too many unwanted cats find themselves homeless or, because of overpopulation, spend a long time waiting to be adopted into a forever home. Thanks to a partnership between Placer County, Petco Foundation and Animal Spay & Neuter, our feline friends have…