Placer County Competing In 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon High school students from Sacramento and Placer County will compete in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon. A total of 22 Sacramento County teams and three Placer County teams – totaling more than 380 students – will compete. The Placer County teams will be competing…

Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Network Is Underway The environmental document for the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Network is underway. As one of the first steps in the environmental review process, a “Notice of Preparation” for an Environmental Impact Report is currently being distributed. There will be a public Scoping Meeting…

Second Promotion Announced Following Sherriff Bonner’s Retirement Captain Wayne Woo has been appointed to the role of undersheriff for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, effective Feb. 26. Woo joined the sheriff’s office in 1994, and has served with distinction in nearly every division in a variety of assignments including patrol, special operations,…

Auburn Man Found Nude With Teenage Girl Charged With Rape A man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of having sex with a teenage girl, the Auburn Police Department said. Marco Mendoza, 25, of Wildomar, was taken into custody after an officer saw him in a parked vehicle with the 17-year-old, police said. The officer…