The Placer County Board of Supervisors has issued a local state of emergency due to damages from the severe storms that hit the Northern California area throughout this month. According to Placer County officials, the storms caused widespread flooding as rain fell at a rate…
Todd Borchardt’s neighbors in Homewood told deputies they were growing concerned about their neighbor who had not been seen in days and had recently been acting strangely. It turns out Borchardt’s neighbors had very good reason to feel the way they did as the Borchardt’s…
At today’s Meddlers meeting Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely began things with the announcement of the city hiring Robert Richardson as the new City Manager. Richardson is also the old City Manager as he held the job for 11 years beginning in 2003 and ending when…
The Auburn Journal is reporting that Robert Richardson is returning to Auburn to retake the job that he held for 11 years. Auburn’s search for a new City Manager appears to have concluded as Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely announced in a press release that the…
Roseville’s City Council and Placer County Water Agency’s (PCWA) Board of Directors this week voted to begin the initial phase of the Sites Reservoir project. It proposes an off stream surface water facility west of the Sacramento River. With this approval, both water agencies will…