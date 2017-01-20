The City of Lincoln has selected Doug Lee as its new Chief of Police. Chief Lee is a 31-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and most recently served as Chief Deputy with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Chief Lee, 53, was…
Kenneth Cole Parks, 21, a transient, was initially arrested and booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of vandalism connected to a rock thrown at a windshield of an Infiniti G37 in the Safeway parking lot in North Auburn. But things got worse. After booking,…
With the potential for snow buildup on buildings and systems, Placer County public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses in the Sierra Nevada to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow. Residents and businesses…
As winter storms continue to fill reservoirs and boost the snowpack, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) today increased its estimate of this year’s State Water Project (SWP) supply from 45 to 60 percent of most requests. DWR initially estimated it would be able to…
Demolition began today at the former Wells Fargo Bank parking lot in downtown Auburn. Wells Fargo closed it’s doors at the end of Summer this year, however, they left one of the two ATM’s behind to allow for more convenience for it’s downtown customers. The…