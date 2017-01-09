12-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Submerged Vehicle Off 49 In Auburn A 12-year-old girl was rescued from an overturned submerged car on Sunday morning on Highway 49 near Rio Oso Road, Placer County officials said. Dena Erwin, spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Department said the girl’s mother was driving at around 10:45 a.m., lost control…

Massive Storm Hits NorCal, Causes Numerous Issues This is a serious flood situation,” the National Weather Service said in a special flood statement late Sunday night. Flood warnings are expected along much of the Sierra’s eastern front and western Nevada into Tuesday. The following is a series of events spreading across NorCal…

With this weekend’s storm forecast to be the largest in years, Placer County road crews and emergency services staff are prepared for widespread flooding, road hazards and utility outages and are urging residents to do the same. Residents who aren’t already registered for the county’s…

Foothills Sand Bag Sites As Large Storm Approaches If you live within the city limits, contact your city for information about sand and sandbags. Auburn: • Check http://www.auburn.ca.gov/ for changes. • School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way o Limit 10 bags per resident o Questions: please call 823-4211 or after hours…