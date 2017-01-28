Property Tax Relief Offered For Damages Suffered During Storms If your property has been damaged by the recent storms and flooding, you may be eligible for property tax relief. In many cases, the damaged property can be reappraised in its current condition, with some taxes refunded to the property owner. Once rebuilt, the property…

Fly In A 1929 Airliner This Weekend The 1929 airliner in Sacramento this weekend was the height of flying luxury 85 years ago Flying the airliners has not always meant connecting the entire world in a single day. Nor did it mean flight delays, security lines or baggage carousels. At one time,…

Big Numbers Expected At The 2nd Phillips Station Snow Survey The Department of Water Resources (DWR) will host the news media on February 2 for the second manual snow survey at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada. Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program, will begin the survey at 11 a.m. just…

Explosion During Avalache Patrol Kills Member Of Squaw Valley Ski Patrol The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning at Squaw Valley Ski Resort. North Tahoe Fire is also involved with the investigation. Authorities revealed that the victim, 42-year-old Joe Zuiches of…